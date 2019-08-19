SHOCKING VIDEO: Suspected high driver leads deputies on wrong-way chase

Shocking dash camera video obtained by Action 2 News shows a suspected drug user leading police on a dangerous wrong-way chase through Outagamie and Brown counties.

Jonathan Tease takes off after a 45-minute chase. Courtesy: Brown County Sheriff's Office

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph as the suspect, identified as Jonathan Tease, drove into oncoming traffic.

It all started on the morning of Friday, Aug. 16. At 9:09 a.m., someone called 911 to report a dangerous driver in a truck at Scheuring Road in De Pere.

The truck traveled south. It turned around in the Kaukauna area and came back north on I-41 to Highway 172.

The chase played out on radio dispatch traffic. "41 north, coming up to the Lawrence water tower, lane one, 90 miles per hour."

Dash cam video shows Tease's truck fly by an awaiting Brown County Sheriff's Office squad. Officers had been chasing him for more than 30 miles at this point.

The drama plays out in real time in the radio communications. "Looks like he's taking his shirt off now."

Deputies deploy stop sticks in effort to deflate the driver's tires. Tease manages to evade them. His truck swerves erratically in and out of traffic.

The chase enters I-43. A deputy closes in. Tease veers into the median, drives through the grass and into oncoming traffic.

In the interest of public safety, the deputy follows. Cars and semis are now facing him head on.

Tease's truck cuts across traffic and uses an on-ramp as an exit. The deputy speeds through two oncoming vehicles and around a blind curve and through some grass. That's when he sees his chance. The deputy uses a maneuver to spin Tease's truck. The driver jumps out and runs. Deputies find him hiding inside a nearby business. They use a taser on Tease in order to take him into custody.

The entire incident lasted about 45 minutes and covered more than 40 miles.

"It's shocking," says Capt. Dan Sandberg, Brown County Sheriff's Office. "We see this happen on a regular basis, but it's still shocking to me every time we see it, and we got so lucky that nobody was killed by this person."

Capt. Sandberg says deputies had no choice but to continue the pursuit.

"Any opportunity to try and stop him as soon as we could, we had to, because he was going to kill somebody if he continued," says Sandberg.

At one point in the chase, Outagamie County deputies attempted a high-risk traffic stop with guns drawn. Tease took off from them.

"The impairment, with his poor judgment, and not just pulling over and in this case, too, we're very concerned that it was drug use," says Sandberg.

Jonathan Tease has been charged with Jonathan Tease is charged with two counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety; Fleeing an Officer; and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Investigators believe Tease was under the influence of drugs.

In 2018, Tease was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three months in jail.

The chase happened on the kickoff of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign. Additional patrols will be looking for impaired drivers through the Labor Day holiday.