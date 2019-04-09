Rural Kiel man dies after bicycle hit by car

A 68-year-old rural Kiel man died after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

At about 3:39 p.m., the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on County Road XX between Herr Rd and Pioneer Rd in the Township of Meeme.

The investigation determined a 27-year-old Manitowoc woman was traveling east on County Road XX when her car hit an eastbound bicyclist.

The bicyclist was identified as 68-year-old Robert Keith Hughes. He was airlifted to a Neenah hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.