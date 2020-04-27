Rural Crivitz man killed in crash; alcohol a suspected factor

A rural Crivitz man has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash in Marinette County.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Terrance "Terry" Engel, 66, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened Sunday on County Highway W near Senator Lake Road in the Town of Stephenson.

Investigators say Engel was driving his pickup truck when it went off the road and hit some trees. Engel was ejected from the vehicle.

Engel was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital. The county medical examiner was notified Sunday night that Engel had died.

"Alcohol and no seat belt usage are believed to be factors in this crash which remains under investigation," reads a statement from Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

Engel was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash happened at about 12:05 p.m.