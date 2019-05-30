Runway 5K at EAA AirVenture July 27

As provided to Action 2 News:

15th ANNUAL RUNWAY 5K RETURNS TO EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH 2019 ON JULY 27

Giving participants a one-of-a-kind experience at the world’s busiest airport, the 15th annual Runway 5K Run/Walk is back at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 on Saturday, July 27. The race begins 7 a.m. and is open to everyone including walkers, first-time runners and seasoned athletes.

Proceeds from this year’s run will benefit the Oshkosh Fire Department in upgrading their jaws of extrication equipment.

Participants will start at the Ultralight Barn and continue on a course throughout the AirVenture grounds. Over the 3.1-mile route, attendees will gain a unique perspective of the flightline at dawn, weaving past aircraft from across the globe, AirVenture attractions, and more.

“This event has continued to give participants an entirely new way to experience the AirVenture grounds,” said Amber Crisp, Runway 5K Event Coordinator. “Not only are we excited to continue the event, but also to be partnering with such a great organization like the Oshkosh Fire Department.”

Take advantage of EAA’s early bird discounted registration, open through June 21. Possession of an AirVenture 2019 Saturday pass is required for race participation.

Registered runners and walkers will receive a Runway 5K t-shirt as well as post-race food and refreshments.

This event is presented by Covington Aircraft with additional support from Oshkosh Corporation, Endeavor Air, 4imprint and TruTrak. For more information about the race and how to register please visit www.eaa.org/runway5k.