Running for an angel: Mom taking on Bellin Run in memory of daughter

The memory of a young woman is inspiring a mother to take on the Bellin Run 10K and raise awareness about saving lives.

"I'm hoping just by getting the word out, that people will know why we're there," Debbie Ekberg says.

Debbie Ekberg will pound the pavement during the 43rd Bellin Run on Saturday. It's been a little over a year since Debbie lost her daughter, Nicole. Nicole was about to turn 31. She had her entire life ahead of her, until one day last May when Nicole fell ill.

"She was running a temperature, and so she went into emergency and nine hours later she was dead. It just went that quickly," Debbie Ekberg says.

Nicole's body just couldn't fight off an infection. She had a compromised immune system from Aplastic anemia. It's a rare bone marrow disease.

The only cure is a bone marrow transplant.

"It was very, very unexpected for us," Debbie says.

Debbie and her family struggled with the sudden loss of Nicole. She turned to the one thing that gives her freedom and a connection to her daughter.

"Some days I'm OK, and some days I'm not. And a lot of times when I'm not OK, I go for a run and I talk to Nicole," Debbie says.

In 2018, a group ran the Bellin Run in Nicole's memory.

"It hadn't hit me yet, and then all of a sudden, about three weeks later, it was like I ran into a wall," Debbie said. "And it was like, you know, she's never coming back."

But Nicole's spirit lives on.

"She was one heck of a cheerer," Debbie says.

During the Bellin Run, spectators and competitors will see Nicole's family and friends gathered in the spot where Nicole would stand to cheer on the runners.

"We have a lot of signs, funny signs. We always have people that stop and take their picture with us," Debbie says.

The support group will have a bubble machine and treats. The goal is to offer smiles and inspiration.

Debbie hopes they'll have an impact long after race day. On June 20--Nicole's birthday--you can donate blood or sign up for the bone marrow registry at the first Nicole Ekberg Memorial Blood Drive.

DETAILS

Where: Howard Village Hall, 2456 Glendale Ave

When: Thursday, June 20; 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Contact American Red Cross: 1-800-733-2767

CLICK HERE to view the flyer.

"In the last 16 months of her life, Nicole got 89 transfusions," Debbie says. "Never could find her match for a bone marrow transplant in eight years. And it's a matter of educating the public."

Learn more about becoming a bone marrow donor at https://bethematch.org/

