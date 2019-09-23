Runners find silver linings after Community First Marathon cancelled

Thousands of people from all across the country were devastated when the Community First Marathon was cancelled because of the risk of lightning. But, many runners looked for ways to ensure all their training wouldn’t go to waste.

“I just felt so bad for the race director who had to make that call and for all the people who put so much work into it and for the runners, but it was the right decision,” said Carrie Miller, who planned to help others complete their goal marathon times as a pacer.

Later that Sunday of the marathon once the weather cleared up, Miller’s friend suggested they do a run of their own.

“I thought about it for a second and I thought, absolutely, let’s do that,” said Miller.

About ten members of Miller’s group, including her 10 and 12-year-old daughters, met that afternoon and ran 13 miles. It might not have been the finish line they imagined, but it was still meaningful.

“This was our start and finish line right here, and Donna’s mom was right here at the finish with a sign, with flowers,” said Miller, “It almost made me cry.”

Many who couldn’t have an impromptu marathon are looking to participate in another one.

Roger Hemmerling saw Milwaukee’s Lakefront Marathon was offering Community First Marathon participants a discount on its October event, and decided to help by sponsoring others.

“In light of the unfortunate weather situation I wanted to do what I could to help others who have really sacrificed so much,” said Hemmerling.

Hemmerling donated $125 gift cards to Appleton’s Fleet Feet, which will be given away in an email contest, to sponsor three people go to the Milwaukee marathon. The cost covers registration and some travel expenses.

“I was so thrilled,” said Fleet Feet Co-owner Leah Schapiro. “It kind of gives me chills just thinking about it. I mean this community, you really saw the strength of this community.”

It’s that community in marathon running that inspires people like Miller and Hemmerling to go out and help others get to their finish line - no matter what.

“There’s so much support,” said Hemmerling. “And I hope that as many people as possible could get down to Lakefront and realize that dream and cross that finish line and if not, you know, there’s always next year.”

“We made the most out of our day and there was a lot of joy happening,” said Miller.

Submissions to the gift card contest must be made by Monday at 9 p.m. Rules for the contest are posted on the Fleet Feet Fox Valley Facebook page CLICK HERE. The Milwaukee marathon will be held on Oct. 6.

