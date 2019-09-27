Rugby complex coming to Northeast Wisconsin

Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and Northeast Wisconsin is home to the largest youth rugby program in the state. Now local rugby players will have a place to call home.

From youth programs to high school teams, and adults, too, rugby is taking off in Northeast Wisconsin.

"Everybody is trying different things, and honestly we're going out there and trying to give alternatives to some of the other sports. Much like lacrosse and other things that have come about, kids and parents are open to new things," says Matt Goetsch from Northeast Wisconsin Rugby Foundation.

With more and more people playing the sport, the Northeast Wisconsin Rugby Foundation decided it was time to invest in a home field complex of its own. The organization settled on a plot of land behind the Lawrence town hall.

According to Goetsch, "It's a phased-in approach. Our first goal is to get two fields in here in Lawrence, with a plan within a couple of years to get some more land and add an additional two fields."

The finished complex would also include a grand stand, a concessions area, as well as locker room space. The entire project could cost several million dollars and fundraising efforts are already underway.

"We need to raise about $800,000 for the first phase, to be able to get the fields in, some of the infrastructure, and concession stand and first set of bleachers and things like that," adds Goetsch.

The area were the complex is going is the site of several upcoming development projects in the Town of Lawrence.

Town officials are excited for the new development and growth that will bring people and business into the area.

Patrick Wetzel is the town administrator in Lawrence. He says, "It's just a natural fit that as we're growing and expanding, we're looking to build more parks, more athletic facilities. They're looking for a home centrally located in the area. It became, I would say, a perfect match."

The plan is to have the first phase of the new rugby complex completed by the spring of 2021.