Ruby's Pantry hosting event at Green Bay Central Church

Ruby's Pantry is hosting monthly events in Wisconsin for people who need help with putting food on the table.

On Monday, April 13, Ruby's Pantry will have an event at Green Bay Central Church, 831 Schoen Street. Hours are 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Here's how it works:

For a $20 donation, people will get a box of food.

Ruby's Pantry asks that you empty the trunk of your car before you come. You drive up and they'll load the boxes into your trunk. That's to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

Food boxes include bread, cereal, chips, pasta, fruit, dairy, pizza and produce.

"It's going to help everybody's budget, especially now with so many people off of work and limited hours. It's going to be a great help to the community and that's why we at Central Church love Ruby's so much because we love being able to help our community," says Michelle Zuber, Ruby's Pantry.

Organizers are making sure they have enough donations to serve 400 people Monday.