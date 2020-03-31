Roundy's holding job fair to meet online grocery demand

Roundy's Supermarkets is holding a job fair on April 1 to hire 500 people to help with the online order demand.

Jim Hyland, VP of Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy's Supermarkets, says its digital shopping requests have more than doubled since last August, going from 13 percent to 31 percent.

"Before the virus hit, it was a four-hour window for online pick up and that's stretched to about 72 hours right now. So we'd like to bring the window down, and we need some help to do that," said Hyland.

When President Donald Trump or Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers would hold a press conference, Hyland said Roundy's would instantly see an increase in traffic.

"Afterwards, we find people would run to the store and there'd be a surge in ordering be it in store or online," said Hyland.

Roundy's is looking to hire personal shoppers to help fill online orders for customers.

"Some of these stores are doing you know, anywhere between 60 and 100 orders a day," said Hyland.

Hyland said safety will be a top priority, as well as, a worker's availability. No prior experience is required to apply for the job.

"We're in need of people here and we understand the flexibility that needs to be provided. In other words, a lot of people have lost their jobs from industries like the hotel industry, hospitality, or restaurant and when this pandemic clears up and if they need to go back to their jobs, that's fine. We're flexible with that, but we could use their help in the interim," said Hyland.

The April 1 job fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at many Pick 'n Save locations throughout the state. A list of those can be found at the bottom of the article.

The interviews will be held in person so there's no need to make an appointment. Hyland assures Action 2 News that social distancing will be maintained during the interview, as well as other safety measures to ensure everyone's health.

"We are on the frontlines and you know, everybody pulls together. It's teamwork. We want to help people, we know why we're there and what we're providing. And so, we just have great, great teamwork and it just continues every day," said Hyland. "I want to give credit to our employees."

Job Fair Locations for April 1, from 10-4 p.m.

⦁ Pick ‘n Save East Pointe, 605 E. Lyon St., Milwaukee WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Brookfield - Calhoun North, 2205 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Waukesha - Sunset, 220 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha WI 53189

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, N77 W14435 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save New Berlin, 15445 W. National Ave., New Berlin WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Pewaukee - Capitol, 1405 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Mt. Pleasant South, 2820 S. Green Bay Rd., Mt. Pleasant WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Madison - Mineral Point, 261 Junction Rd., Madison WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Sun Prairie - Ironwood, 2538 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Appleton West, 2400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Fond Du Lac West, 760 W. Johnson Street, Fond Du Lac WI

⦁ Pick ‘n Save Green Bay South - Bellevue, 2064 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay WI

