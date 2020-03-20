Roundy's hiring thousands in Wisconsin; Wal-Mart hiring nationwide

While a number of businesses are scaling back and telling employees to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, supermarkets and large retail stores are hiring.

Roundy's Supermarkets says it is looking to hire 2,500 people for Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in the state of Wisconsin.

Roundy's needs help in "all positions and all shifts," according to a news release. They're looking for full-time, part-time and salaried management positions.

Jobs include benefits, life insurance and 401K. CLICK HERE for applications.

Roundy's Stores are now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Workers are needed to "effectively clean and sanitize stores and restock shelves."

Roundy's says there's been an "unprecedented surge in grocery shopping" over the past few weeks since the coronavirus started spreading in the United States. People have been stocking up on toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Stores and government officials encourage shoppers to not hoard supplies.

Retail giant Wal-Mart is planning to hire about 150,000 hourly workers in the United States. The company says the jobs will be temporary but may lead to permanent positions.

Wal-Mart says it will also give a $300 cash bonus to hourly employees "for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of unprecedented national health crisis. CLICK HERE for more information.