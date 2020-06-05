Roughly half of PMI Entertainment staff to be laid off starting July 1

A Green Bay based entertainment company says about half of its full-time staff will be laid off starting next month.

PMI Entertainment confirmed with WBAY that about 30 employees will be laid off starting July 1.

Company officials say the layoffs are for full-time employees, adding there are a total of about 60 full-time employees, with the rest of their workers being part-time.

Officials say the industry has been so hard, since they haven't had an event since the WIAA girls tournament was cut short at the Resch Center in March.

As of now, company officials say they're still waiting to see when they can start scheduling events and concerts again, however they say a lot depends on how college football and the Packers season goes to see if larger crowds are okay.

According to its website, PMI Entertainment currently manages the Resch Center and Meyer Theatre, and owns and operates Green Bay Gamblers Hockey, Ticket Star, Celebrations Event Rental Services, Expo and Event Production, and the Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party.