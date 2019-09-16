Roncalli Catholic High School welcomes back facility service dog

The students and staff at Roncalli Catholic High School welcome back their facility service dog this year.

The dogs visiting the school on Monday wear vests with the same patch.

"Custom Canines is a non-profit based in Madison, WI that raises, trains, and places service dogs at no cost to the recipient for a variety of disabilities," said Payton Pritzl, senior trainer and puppy raiser with Custom Canines Service Dog Academy.

One of those dogs completed his training earlier this year.

"Benson is a golden retriever. He was a year in March, and he is a very compassionate dog," said Shannon Pritzl, admissions and alumi coordinator at Roncalli Catholic High School. "At home, he's a bit of a goofball."

The Roncalli staff member spent the last year raising and training Benson.

His navy blue vest displays a second patch that reads "Roncalli Jets" in honor of the place he puts what he learned into action.

"He's just probably the most popular employee at the school," said Shannon Pritzl.

The students' faces light up with smiles as Benson visits them during their lunch break. His skills include providing compression and comfort to people suffering from PTSD, lending a listening ear to students who need to talk about sensitive topics they might not be comfortable sharing with an adult, and acting as a brace for people who need help getting up.

"I don't think everybody really understands just how much these dogs do for people," said Payton Pritzl. "They can understand things that are really hard to articulate, and they feel so much through the leash."

Benson is only the second facility service dog to train through Custom Canines Service Dog Academy.

"This school is very service oriented, and that is a part of our mission. That's another reason of why I took him on as an example of someone being of service to others," said Shannon Pritzl. "It's always good as a person in administration or faculty or staff that we lead by example, and I wanted to make sure I did that."

There are currently 40 other dogs in training with specialties ranging from PTSD companionship to mobility assistance to diabetic alert and guide dogs.

"Our wait list currently is from 3 to 5 years because our dogs are in such high demand," said Payton Pritzl. "There's a lot of people looking for these dogs, and we can only raise as many dogs as we have puppy raisers."