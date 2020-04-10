Romanian organization suspected in more Wisconsin crimes

Members of an alleged Romanian organized crime group are believed to be operating in Wisconsin.

The group is known as the ROSTAS Organized Crime Group. Investigators believe there are about 500 members in the organization. They mostly target banks, post offices, supermarkets and jewelers. One of their specialties is the "quick-change scam."

The group is suspected in a 2019 quick-change scam at Target in Bellevue. The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they've received word that ROSTAS is also suspected in recent skimming thefts in western Wisconsin.

Between March 15 and April 6, investigators responded to locations in western Wisconsin in which skimming devices were placed on ATMs at credit unions. They suspect the Romanian group is placing skimming devices on the machines and pinhole cameras over the keypad. About 24-48 hours later, they come back and download the skimmed ATM PIN data through a Bluetooth connection. The suspects then withdraw money from victims' accounts.

Three people believed to be part of the ROSTAS organization were stopped in Brown County last October.

BROWN COUNTY CASE

On Oct. 14, 2019, a gray Dodge Durango with Connecticut license plate AU74590 was stopped in the area of County Highway GV and State Highway 172. The Brown County Sheriff's Office says three Romanian men were in the vehicle--Mircea Rostas, 30, Vasile Paul, 37, and Ivan Sava, 20.

The Sheriff's Office says the men had more than $10,000 in Target Visa Gift Cards. Each card was worth $200. The cards were bundled together and secured with a rubber band.

Officers also discovered iPhones and Apple Watches in the vehicle. The estimated value of these electronics is $15,000 to $20,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The men told instigators that they live in New York City and they had purchased the gift cards there. They claimed they bought the gift cards with cash donations made through their church.

The men said they bought the electronics in Wisconsin because "taxes are too high in NY." The men told officers they were on a trip to "see Mount Rushmore" and "just passing through."

The men claimed they planned to hand out the gift cards to the homeless during their road trip.

Officers became suspicious. There wasn't much luggage in the vehicle. The investigators said the men did not appear to know each other.

The men were allowed to leave, but the Sheriff's Office started an investigation. They learned that the Bellevue Target store had been targeted for a quick-change scam and lost $1,000. Stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Washington and Ohio also were also victims of quick-change scams. The total loss was estimated at about $15,000. They were all tied to the Romanian operation.

The Brown County suspects were later identified as members of the ROSTAS Organized Crime Group.

Investigators believe the suspect who had a card identifying himself as Ivan Sava is really a 15-year-old. Because he is a juvenile, officials are not releasing his image.

Vasile Paul and the juvenile are on a Terrorist Screen Watch list, according the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the ROSTAS group is adept at the following:

• They use sleight-of-hand techniques to palm quantities of jewelry or bank notes whilst engaging in transactions with cashiers. They use a mixture of charm, intimidation and misdirection.

• They are extremely good at committing this type of offence, hence the term ‘con artist’.

• The ROSTAS rarely engage in violence, threat, or the use of weapons, as this would draw too much attention from law enforcement.

• High volume + low value = low risk.

• They will travel great distances to commit these offenses, often travelling hundreds of miles in a day.

• Language Barrier: Most ROSTAS can speak and understand English very well. Most younger members can speak, read and write English fluently, though many will pretend that they cannot as a means to distract, deter, or obstruct Police inquiries.

If you have information, call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-4230. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

