Romaine lettuce-linked E. coli cases top 100 nationwide

The number of people sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California, region has reached the triple-digits - and, while the number of states affected has risen, Wisconsin still remains the hardest hit.

According to new numbers from the Food and Drug Administration, 102 cases have been reported across 23 states. Nearly a third of those cases, 31, are in Wisconsin, more than double the next highest state, Ohio, which recorded a dozen.

Of those 31 confirmed cases, 13 people were hospitalized and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome which leads to the destruction of platelets and small blood vessels and can lead to kidney failure. No deaths are reported.

The FDA notes no new illnesses, which started in mid-September, have occurred since November 18.

The outbreak has prompted health agencies to issue the blanket warning about romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, and to throw any lettuce away if you’re unsure where it was grown.

This includes raw heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packaged precut lettuce and salad mixes containing romaine, including spring mix and Caesar salad.

A specific recall of Missa Bay salad products was also issued after the Maryland Department of Health identified E. coli in an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Salad collected from an ill person’s home. It had the same strain of E. coli as this outbreak.

Aside from that, no grower, supplier, distributor or brand of romaine lettuce has been identified in this outbreak.

Salinas is a major growing region for romaine from mid-spring to fall. The FDA says it is in Salinas investigating farms in the region.