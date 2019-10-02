Rodgers wouldn't be surprised if Adams plays Sunday

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams missed practice for the second time this week due to a toe injury. Adams did rehab with Packers trainers during practice.

His availability for Sunday is unknown, although ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that he is “unlikely” to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers are preparing to play without their star receiver but for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it’s not out of the question to see Adams out there on Sunday.

“Nothing really surprises me with (Davante Adams),” Rodgers said Wednesday. “He's one of those rare guys who just has that toughness about him and ability to play through stuff. I look at the '15 season when he was playing on one leg most of the year and you kept trying to tell him 'hey take some plays off, maybe take a week off' and he never wanted to. He wanted to be out there. It speaks a lot to his personal and expectations and toughness so nothing would surprise me with 17 but hopefully it's this week or next week.”

Packers starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga returned to practice on Wednesday. Bulaga left Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (shoulder) and safety Will Redmond (Concussion) also returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kevin King (groin), running back Jamaal Williams (concussion), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) along with Adams, did not practice.

The Packers released tight end Evan Baylis and signed outside linebacker Tim Williams off waivers. Baylis was brought up from the practice squad on Sept. 19 to add depth to the tight end room.

Williams, a 2017 third round draft pick out of Alabama, has two career sacks.