Rodgers will be a game-time decision in Winnipeg preseason game

For the second straight day, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced with the team but the question whether he will play on Thursday remains.

Rodgers said his back "locked up" last week forcing him to sit out of the Packers second preseason game. Rodgers was schedule to play at least a quarter against the Baltimore Ravens but instead was sidelined.

Rodgers returned to practice on Monday and said it was up to Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur whether or not he would play.

LaFleur was asked on Tuesday but he didn't have an answer.

"That is to be determined. I just want to wait and see. I'm not going to say one way or the other right now so it will be a game-time decision," LaFleur said.

LaFleur has said multiple times he doesn't need Rodgers to play in the preseason for him to be ready for the week one match up against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers reiterated that on Monday when he said he thinks the practice reps are more important than the preseason games.

Although, Rodgers has said he would like to play in Canada.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst comments Monday morning conflict what the quarterback and head coach have been saying.

Gutekunst said the plan is for Rodgers to "get him out there Thursday night and we will see about Kansas City."

The Packers will travel to Winnipeg on Wednesday and will play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday at 7 p.m.