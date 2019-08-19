Rodgers returns to practice, but will he play on Thursday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Monday after missing the team's second preseason game and Sunday's training camp practice with back stiffness.

Now the next question is, will Rodgers play on Thursday against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg?

Rodgers says it's up to head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur said "We'll see" and reiterated he doesn't need him to play before the Packers take on the Chicago Bears in week 1.

"I don't think it is going to make or break us one way or the other," LaFleur said. "Again, I've got so much confidence in him and I know our guys do as well. I think we've got in a lot of good work, so I'm not overly concerned either way whether he plays or not."

While the Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who spoke to the media Monday morning said the plan is for Rodgers to "get him out there Thursday night and we will see about Kansas City; but hopefully that will go well."

Gutekunst was asked if Rodgers didn't end up playing the preseason if he would be okay with LaFleur's offense in week one.

"It's not like it is a different sport, football is football. Again, we'd love to have him out there. But again, he got a lot of practice reps against Houston, I know he wasn't a fan of them but those two days versus Houston were important to get out there in that environment," Gutekunst said.

Like LaFleur and Gutekunst, Rodgers is okay not playing the preseason due to practice reps he gets when he's healthy.

"The practices are so much more important than the preseason.The looks that we see on a day like today are invaluable reps. But the best reps I'm going to see all summer are in practice. If Matt wants us to play, we'll play and go out and compete; if not, I feel pretty good about where we are at," Rodgers said Monday.

RODGERS BACK INJURY

Rodgers said he doesn't have a history of back problems but he attributed the varying weather last week which might have caused it to flare up.

"It kind of locked up on me last week so I've just been going through treatment Wednesday and Thursday and more in the game. Just slowly feeling better every day. Thought about practicing yesterday but today was a better option for me. Felt good out there," Rodgers said.

The Packers play the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

