Rodgers offers personal tour of Lambeau, autographed post-game jersey in online auction benefiting hungry

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has announced he will participate in the #AllInChallenge,

The challenge is an effort to be the world's largest digital fundraiser by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need, such as children and the elderly, as well as frontline workers.

Rodgers is just one of many professional sports players participating, which include NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Rodgers announced his decision to join in the challenge on Instagram, saying the person who wins his auction will get a tour of Lambeau with Rodgers, as well as all-access field passes and tickets for a game, and his post-game autographed jersey.

All funds raised through Rodgers' game/auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

In his post, Rodgers nominated teammate Davante Adams to also participate in the challenge.

Click here to participate in the auction.