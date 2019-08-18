Rodgers misses practice, remains day-to-day

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held out of Sunday's training camp practice as a precaution. Rodgers is dealing with back tightness which kept him from playing in the Packers second preseason game.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers is "day-to-day" with back tightness.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers is day-to-day and hasn't made a decision whether not he plays on Thursday. Without no. 12 under center, LaFleur called Sunday's practice "sloppy."

While Cover 2 contributor and WTAQ radio's Mark Daniels, who has covered the team since 1979 called the practice the worst he's ever seen.

Presnap penalties. Fumbled snaps. Dropped passes and turnovers were all problems on Sunday.

"It was pretty sloppy, I thought, overall," LaFleur said after practice. "If you are missing somebody, the standards don't change. Everybody else has to pick up their play around and support whoever is in there especially at the quarterback position. It takes everyone. It takes all 11."

LaFleur changed up the flow of practice by starting with a competitive redzone period of 11-on-11 to try and improve the energy.

The first play rookie running back Dexter Williams had a blown assignment and caused LaFleur, who is normally calm and collected to yell and replace Williams with a new running back in the drill.

"It wasn't like it was a play call coming out of left field. It was something scripted. when we get out there an we don't know wht we are doing and have a busted assignment, it irritates me, it doesn't make sense to me," LaFleur said.

Sunday saw the return of running back Jamaal Williams, fullback Malcolm Johnson and receiver Trevor Davis. Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari missed Sunday's practice due to a personal matter.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham left practice after jamming his finger on a pass during team drills. LaFleur did not know the severity of the injury.

Monday is the final training camp practice open to the public. Practice starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Packers will play in Winnipeg against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.