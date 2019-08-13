Rodgers, like Antonio Brown, has issue with his helmet

Aaron Rodgers and many of the other starters on offense and defense did not play against the Houston Texans in the first preseason game, that won't be the case against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers will need to find a new helmet model before the start of the season.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur told the media on Tuesday he hopes to play the starters for a full quarter if possible.

"It depends on how we perform out there and we are always fluid of that depending on how the game goes and how much time they have but we are looking at how much time they have but we are looking at a quarter or so," LaFleur said.

That will mean Aaron Rodgers and the first team offense will see action since Family Night on Aug. 2.

"I feel comfortable but we are going to have to handle a lot. they have a great scheme and great personnel. I'm not sure if they are going to play all their guys but it will be a good test for our first time offense," Rodgers said.

It will also mark the next step in the much talked about "relationship" between LaFleur and Rodgers.

"We have a great line of communication," Rodgers said. "I don't need to go out and prove to anybody how great Matt (LaFleur) and I are getting along. Or him standing up there and say how great its been. We are having a great time. We are communicating and the conjecture is for clickbait news stories that you guys can put on your websites."

RODGERS' HELMET ISSUE

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has been working with the NFL to find an approved helmet after his previous one was not safe to use this season.

Aaron Rodgers has a similar issue. His helmet is not certified by the NFL so he will have to find a new.

"I'm still working through it. I'm considering two that are certified and legal," Rodgers said.

Rodgers changed his helmet after suffering multiple concussions in 2010, the helmet he changed to is no longer certified.

"Last year my helmet, because there's been such advancements in helmet safety my helmet was actually in the not as safe category but anybody wearing that got one more year to find a new helmet so I knew coming in that I was going to have to make a change," Rodgers said.

After finding out he couldn't use his previous helmet this season, Brown threatened to retire. Rodgers isn't that passionate but he understands where Brown is coming from.

"There's a connection to a helmet for sure. I love my helmet. Everyone that I've worn. I don't know that I would want to retire if I couldn't wear my helmet. I mean I honestly didn't because I'm here today. I'm sure (Antonio Brown) can find one eventually that he really likes," Rodgers said.

Rodgers is deciding between a Schutt and a VICIS helmet. The Packers will travel to Baltimore on Wednesday and will play the Ravens on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST.

