Rodgers: Packers' offense has to "wake up"

The Green Bay Packers did not practice on Tuesday instead choosing to do a walk-thru and recover their bodies in order to prepare for short week with Thursday night football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers are 3-0 but have won with defense. Green Bay is plus-six in the turnover differential, which is the best in the NFL.

The offense on the other hand, still has much to prove in their words.

“At some point we can't expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been but at some point the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

Rodgers has thrown just four touchdowns through three games this season, the fewest since 2012 and the second lowest of his career.

“The standards are very high for us. We've got to play a lot better on offense. We've played some good defenses, no doubt about it but the standard and expectations are very high here and we haven't met them on offense. Thankfully our defense has not only been opportunistic but stout,” Rodgers said.

The Packers offense after three weeks is only averaging 286.7 yards per game, which is the fifth worst in the league.

Rodgers said following Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos, that he “wants to have greatness out there” and score more points.

The resolution could be on third down conversions. The Packers have converted just nine of their 36 third downs. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t point his finger at anyone except himself.

“I'm always going to look at myself in the mirror first and if I think I can do a better job, I got no problem saying that. I know there's a lot of areas where we have to be better but ultimately I also truly believe that it starts right here,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “I just think there's more out there for us as a football team and that's not just offense. That's offense, defense, special teams. That's all three phases.”

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) lost to the Detroit Lions in week three, 27-24. The Packers added outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith onto the injury report with a knee injury.

Thursday Night Football starts at 7:20 PM and will be on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

