Rodgers, Bakhtiari make Pro Bowl

The Packers, still in the running for the top seed in the NFC, only have 2 players selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday night - Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari received the most fan votes among NFC left tackles. Preston Smith was the top vote-getter among outside linebackers in the conference, but was selected as an alternate. The fan vote is coupled with voting from players and front office personnel.

First alternates for the Packers were linebacker Za’Darius Smith and kicker Mason Crosby. The

Packers other alternates were receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Adrian Amos, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley, and fullback Danny Vitale.

This is the 8th Pro Bowl selection for Rodgers, 1 shy of the Packers record of 9 shared by Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg. Rodgers has not played in the game the last 5 times he was selected. This is the first selection for Bakhtiari, although he did appear in the game as an alternate in 2016.

The Pro Bowl will be played on January 26th in Orlando. The Packers hope to be busy that weekend preparing for the Super Bowl.

