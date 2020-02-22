Robotics students put STEM skills to the test at state championship

Students put their STEM skills to the test in Appleton Saturday for the VEX Robotics State Championship.

More than 700 elementary, middle and high school students from around the state competed at the Fox Cities Expo Center.

Teams had to design, build and program their own robots to complete certain challenges.

"You have to get as many blocks as you can and stack them in the corner. Whoever has the most points at the end wins, but the towers on the field are multipliers. So, if you get an orange block in the tower, all the orange blocks in the corner are scored for more points," explainted Hilbert Robotics team member Andrew Mader.

Teams that qualify will advance to the World Championship.

The competition is put on by Fox Valley Competitive Robotics Inc.

In addition to STEM skills, the non-profit says it also teaches students teamwork, leadership and project management.