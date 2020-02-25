Robbers armed with hammers steal safe from Grand Chute home

Robbers armed with hammers stole a safe from a victim's home in Grand Chute.

On Feb. 24, at about 11 p.m., police were called to the 3700 block of N. Wayman Ct. for a report of a robbery.

Officers were told three people in ski masks entered the victim's home. The suspects were said to be armed with hammers.

The three suspects grabbed a safe and drove away.

"The suspects are believed to be known to the victim's family," reads a statement from Grand Chute Police.

There was no description of the vehicle.

Police had no further description of the suspects.

If you have information, call Grand Chute Police at (920) 832-1575 or text "GCPD" and your tip to 847411.