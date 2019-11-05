Robberies popping up near UW-Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Police Department have started investigating robberies and robbery attempts that have occurred near UW-Oshkosh Campus.

These incidents include;

October 29, 2019 at around 8:38pm in the 400 Block of Scott Ave and October 19, 2019 at around 7:35pm in the 1200 Block of Kentucky St. are when and where robberies had occurred.

November 2, 2019 at around 8:29pm in the 700 Block of Cherry St. and October 27, 2019 at around 8:30pm near Cherry St. and Scott Ave. are when and where attempted robberies occurred.

The robbery and attempted robbery that happened on October 19 and November 2 involved the victims messaging someone they had met on a dating app and were told where to meet. Once they arrived to the location, they were approached by several teenagers who then robbed or tried to rob them. Both victims were physically harmed and reported minor injuries. However, no weapons were involved.

The robbery and attempted robbery that occurred on October 27 and October 29 involved victims who were walking alone when they were approached by several teenagers who then robbed and attempted to rob the victims. Again, both victims reported minor physical injuries where no weapons were involved.

In both series of incidents, the group of teenagers were described as African American.

The Oshkosh Police Department urges people to walk in groups when out at night, to stay in lighted public areas, and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

If anybody has any information about these events, you are encourages to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to leave an anonymous tip, call the Winnebago Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8744.