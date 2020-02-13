Roads snowy and slick for Thursday morning; subzero chills setting in

Drivers could experience slick and snowy roads on the way to work and school Thursday morning.

It's a First Alert Weather Day. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website lists roads from the Fox Valley to the north as snow covered.

Roads in the southern half of the viewing area are listed as ice covered.

CLICK HERE for the 511 map of road conditions.

Kathryn Bracho is tracking road conditions and travel times on Action 2 News This Morning.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: roads could be slippery and snowpacked this morning after overnight snow. We could also see blowing and drifting in open areas. Take it slow. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/jpzC2Tea0h — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 13, 2020

The Green Bay area picked up about one inch of snow overnight.

Gusty winds are causing blowing and drifting.

Arctic air and harsh wind chills also set in Thursday. Chills will be subzero throughout the day.

It's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for two reasons... FIRST of all, we have slippery roads from last night's snow. Blowing & drifting possible in open country. And SECONDLY, we have nasty wind chills in the forecast through tonight. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9lO0TwuGNf — WBAY First Alert Weather (@WBAYweather) February 13, 2020

Take the First Alert Forecast with you by downloading our FREE app. CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the app.