Roads slick for afternoon and evening drives

Drivers north and west of Highway 10 are dealing with slick, snow-covered roads. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are posted for several counties.

The hazardous road conditions are expected to impact the evening drive. It's a First Alert Weather Day.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Marinette, Forest, Florence and Menominee County, Michigan until 6 p.m. This is where the heaviest snow--6-to-9 inches--is expected to fall Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for areas NORTH of Highway 10 until 6 p.m. These areas will likely see 3-to-6 inches of snow, making travel very slippery, especially into the midday and afternoon hours.

Areas farther south, including the Fox Cities, east towards Manitowoc and Sheboygan, will see a burst of snow, bringing about 1-to-3 inches of accumulation.

The warnings and advisories are in effect until 6 p.m.

Schools either canceled classes or let students out early. Some Thursday evening events are also canceled. CLICK HERE for the full list. If you don't see your event on the list, it is worth calling ahead to make sure it's still being held. If you feel unsafe driving, consider staying home.

