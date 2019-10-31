Roads are snowy and slick this Halloween morning

Roads are snowy and slick for your Halloween morning drive.

WBAY Photo

Local law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to take it slow and use caution. Make sure your headlights are cleared of snow and on!

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation road conditions map shows slippery stretches on the major highways in our area.

In Brown County, a semi accident is blocking eastbound lanes of Highway 172 at Bellevue St.

CLICK HERE for the Timesaver Traffic interactive map.

StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says another slushy 1-2 inches of snow will fall across eastern Wisconsin through the midday.

The snow ends this afternoon before trick or treating. However, it will be cold. Temperatures will be dropping back into the low to mid 30s, with "feel-like temperatures" only in the 20s. CLICK HERE for your StormCenter 2 Forecast.

You can monitor the conditions at your fingertips by downloading the FREE StormCenter 2 On the Go app. CLICK HERE to learn how to download the app for your smartphone.