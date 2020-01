The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for the Wolf River in New London.

It states the recent rainfall and snowmelt as has caused the river to flood in Shiocton and now in New London.

The river at New London is expected to crest around 9 feet over the next day or two.

NWS said low-land flooding along the river is expected.

Stay tuned to later forecasts on the river flooding along the Wolf River