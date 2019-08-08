Rising for Ryan: Community comes together to support victim of hit-and-run

Close friends and family have spent countless hours at the hospital where Ryan Donovan remains after a hit and run incident in downtown Green Bay on July 31.

“It still doesn’t feel real, it still doesn’t feel like this is where we’re supposed to be,” Hannah Bauer, Ryan’s girlfriend said.

In the wake of the crash, friends and family say they’ve been overwhelmed by community support.

“It’s really cool, it’s really neat to see everyone coming together and helping to support him,” Bauer said.

Ryan and his band “Vacation” have made a name for themselves in the Green Bay music scene, with a little help from the Sardine Can.

“We took a chance on them and they were a hit,” Kelsey Highline, manager and social media coordinator for Sardine Can said.

That’s where local musicians will come together Friday, August 9, for a benefit, “Rising for Ryan.”

“We’re getting donations from everywhere; like WG&R is donating a brand new recliner and a few family members are getting baskets together to donate and raffle off and raise money for him,” said Jesse Mancha Jr., a local musician and friend of Ryan.

For every Corona beer bought, Ryan’s favorite, the Sardine Can will donate a dollar to Ryan’s family.

“The people who play here, we take them in as family, the musicians that play here are also repetitive so we like to keep them close,” Highline said.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $10,000.

“Family started it just to see if we could try to get some help for the family, for any kind of medical costs and it sky rocketed, friends of friends, even local area businesses have donated to this,” Jonathan Moravec, Ryan’s brother said.

The benefit Friday at the Sardine Can starts at 5 p.m. with local musicians who are donating their time and a silent auction.

A benefit at Confettis is still in the works, but is scheduled for Sunday August 18.

Donovan was hit by an underage drunk driver at the intersection of Broadway and Douseman.

The suspect, Christopher Morris is charged with hit-and-run-involve great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He’s expected back in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

