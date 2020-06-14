Ripon woman drowns following kayaking accident

Authorities say a 57-year-old Ripon woman is dead after drowning in a kayaking accident Saturday on the Mecan River.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Mecan River in Mecan Township at 3:26 p.m. Saturday for a person who wasn't breathing, and didn't have a pulse.

Whey they arrived, officials say CPR was already being done by witnesses, however the woman, identified by authorities as Tammi McCauley, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette County coroner.

Authorities say McCauley was kayaking on the Mecan River with her sister at the time of the accident, which is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

No foul play is suspected at this time.