Ripon, SNC, UW-Oshkosh headed to NCAA DIII basketball tournament

NCAA Division III men's basketball teams gathered around the television for selection Monday.





UW-Oshkosh to defend national championship in Illinois against Transylvania University (Ky.)

The UW-Oshkosh mens basketball team celebrates after learning who they'll play in the first round of the NCAA DIII Tournament.

UW-Oshkosh (19-8) vs. Transylvania Uni. (Ky.) (19-8) | Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. at Gregory Arena in Naperville, Ill.





UW-Oshkosh, the defending national champions earned an automatic bid to the big dance on Saturday night with a 78-72 win against UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC tournament championship.

UWO will begin the defense of its national title when it battles Transylvania University (Ky.) during the first round on Friday, March 6 in Naperville, Ill. The opening tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. in North Central College's Gregory Arena.

Friday's other first round matchup at the Naperville Regional features North Central College (21-5), ranked ninth in the country by D3hoops.com, hosting Adrian College (Mich.) (17-11) at 7:30 p.m. The Naperville Regional title game will be contested at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

UW-Oshkosh, making its fifth consecutive and 10th overall appearance in the Division III Championship, has an 18-8 record in the national tournament. The Titans won last year's NCAA championship with a 96-82 victory over Swarthmore College (Pa.) after falling by a 78-72 score to Nebraska Wesleyan University in the 2018 national title game.

UW-Oshkosh (19-8) started the season 5-5 but finished on a seven-game winning streak. Transylvania (19-8) is back in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time and first since 2013. The Pioneers, whose .398 3-point percentage ranks fifth in the nation, have won 12 of their last 13 games.





Ripon draws St. John's (Mn.) in first round of tournament

Ripon (20-7) vs. St. John's Uni. (Mn.) (25-2) | Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Sexton Arena in Collegeville, Mn.





Ripon College clinched an automatic berth on Saturday by defeating St. Norbert 84-71 in the Midwest Conference tournament championship.

Ripon will play at #3 Saint John's University (Minn.) Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Sexton Arena in Collegeville, Minn.

Ripon enters the NCAA Tournament riding an 11-game winning streak, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history.

Saint John's enters Friday's game as the third-ranked team in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, and are coming off an 82-63 win against #2 St. Thomas in the MIAC Championship Game.

They bring a 25-2 overall record into Friday's game, and have won 25 of their last 26 games, with the only blemish during that span coming in a five-point loss to St. Thomas.

The winner of the Ripon/Saint John's game will advance to Saturday's second round where they will play the winner of the Whitman vs. UW-Eau Claire game at 7 p.m. at the same site.





St. Norbert earns at-large bid, to play St. Thomas

St. Norbert (23-4) vs. St. Thomas (Mn.) (24-3) | Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. at Williams Fieldhouse in Platteville, Wis.





St. Norbert College received an at-large selection and will face the University of St. Thomas (Mn.) in a first-round game Friday, March 6 at Williams Fieldhouse in Platteville, Wis.

UW-Platteville (22-4) will play Concordia University Wisconsin (19-9) in the other first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday's second-round game is set for 7:30 p.m.

St. Norbert is making its seventh NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 11 years and its ninth overall.





UW-Oshkosh women head to Minnesota to play Madison's Edgewood College

UW-Oshkosh (18-10) vs. Edgewood College (25-2) | Friday, March 6 in Arden Hills, Mn.





UW-Oshkosh will play Edgewood College on Friday, March 6 in Arden Hills, Minn. Tipoff for the first round game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Bethel University's Robertson Center Gym.

UW-Oshkosh (18-10) secured an automatic berth into the NCAA postseason by defeating UW-Eau Claire, 52-50, during the WIAC Championship title game Saturday (Feb. 29) in Eau Claire.

Edgewood College (25-2) qualified automatically for the national tournament by virtue of its 88-72 win at Benedictine University in the championship game of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference on Sunday, March 1 in Lisle, Ill.

The other Friday first round matchup at the Arden Hills Regional features Bethel University (26-1), ranked ninth in the country by D3hoops.com, hosting Bethany Lutheran College (Mn.) (23-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday's winners will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday (March 7) for the Arden Hills Regional title.

UW-Oshkosh, which leads the country with 12.0 turnovers per game, has won at least one game in each of its past 12 trips to the NCAA tournament.

The Titans secured the national championship in 1996 after a runner-up showing in 1995. UW-Oshkosh has reached at least the third round of the Division III Championship on nine occasions, including in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Edgewood College is making its second trip to the NCAA postseason and first since losing in the first round in 2005. The Eagles, who have won 12 consecutive games, are ranked 11th in the nation with a +19.8 average scoring margin.

UWO is making its sixth NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship appearance in seven years

