Rhinelander man arrested for 4th OWI while pumping gas

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Rhinelander man putting gas in his car in Oneida County was arrested for his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated.
A Wisconsin state trooper noticed what looked like drug paraphernalia in plain view the man's car.
The man, identified as 50-year-old James Sarkauskas, admitted smoking marijuana just before pulling in to the gas station.
The trooper also noticed the man smelled of alcohol and gave the man a field sobriety test.
Sarkauskas was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, open intoxicants in his car, and endangering safety by being in possession of a firearm while under the influence.