Richelieu testing all employees at Beaver Dam plant after 8 workers test positive for COVID-19

Food-labeling company Richelieu Foods says it is now testing all employees at its Beaver Dam facility, after eight of those workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility, where 420 employees work at, will be closed for the rest of the week, the company announced Wednesday. The Wisconsin National Guard will help with testing.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families, and our customers has always been our top priority,” Richelieu Chief Executive Officer Ric Alvarez said in a written statement.

“Throughout this difficult time, we have made decisions to protect our employees and reduce their risk of infection in accordance with CDC guidelines and with guidance from the Dodge County Health Department," Alvarez adds.

Richelieu Foods is known for their packaged pizza, dressings and sauces, and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company reportedly makes products for Hy-Vee, Aldi, Sam's Club, and other supermarket chains.

Richelieu says it is also cleaning and sanitizing its Beaver Dam facility, encouraging social distancing and requiring hand washing before entering the plant floor.

According to Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer in a statement, “Large-scale testing is a key public health strategy to identify disease outbreaks and act quickly to use other public health strategies (for example, contact tracing and isolation and quarantine) to contain infectious diseases."