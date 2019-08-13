Reward offered for information on Manitowoc business burglaries

Manitowoc Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who burglarized two businesses.

Courtesy: Manitowoc Police

The crimes happened on Aug. 10, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The suspect or suspects broke into El Tequila Restaurant, 4411 Calumet Ave, and Lupita's Mexican Store, 3949 Calumet Ave.

Manitowoc Police say force was used to break into the businesses. Cash was stolen from both locations.

Surveillance video is attached to this story.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-693-4466. Callers can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.