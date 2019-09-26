Reward offered for information in Manitowoc strip club assault

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in an assault at a Manitowoc gentleman's club.

The assault happened Sept. 18 at Bonkers Saloon, 5716 County Rd R.

One suspect is described as an Asian male, 20-to-40 years of age. He was wearing a white jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect left the scene in a dark colored, four-door cross-over style vehicle.

Officials did not release details of the assault.

Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $750 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.