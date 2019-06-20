Reward increased for information in Racine cop's killing

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the man who shot and killed a Racine police officer has been increased to $37,000.

Racine police officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday night when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill. The suspect remains at large.

The FBI is offering a reward of $20,000 in the case. Racine Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $2,000.

On Thursday, Andis Co., a manufacturing firm in Racine, announced it would increase its reward offer from $5,000 to $15,000.

