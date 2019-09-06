"Return to Nam" event honors veterans who made historic Honor Flight

Veterans who flew this past February on an Old Glory Honor Flight to Vietnam were honored Friday evening at an event in Oshkosh which included the release of a volunteer-produced book and a documentary highlighting stories from those veterans as they made the journey.

The "Return to Nam" documentary and a book launch were featured at an event in Oshkosh honoring the veterans who made the historical Old Glory Honor Flight back to Vietnam (WBAY photo)

The veterans who went to Vietnam on that flight were at the EAA AirVenture Museum socializing since 4 o'clock in the afternoon even though the doors didn't open to the public until 6.

The book and movie showcase the individual stories of each of the 52 veterans who went on this trip.

Each veteran will receive a copy of the book signed by all those who made the trip with him

The movie is expected to be very emotional. We're told the goal is to educate the public about how Vietnam has changed and what it means to those who once fought there.

"They're kind of taking on that role of ambassador and educator, so we want them to take their stories of time in the military plus their time going back and seeing what Vietnam looks like now, and go out into the community and teach people," Old Glory Honor Flight president Drew MacDonald said.

Vietnam Veteran Glen Zimmerman said, "I had a lot of feelings inside of dislike for the enemy, for the Vietnamese people and stuff, and I was shocked when I got over there, how friendly they were, how forgiving they were. They couldn't wait to hug us, they couldn't wait to shake our hands, they couldn't wait to forgive us, and they wanted us to forgive them, and how can you not."

The book and documentary will be available later for sale to the general public on the Old Glory Honor Flight website. Proceeds will help fund future Honor Flights.

