Return to Korea veterans meet and greet

It was a day for meeting, greeting and bonding.

51 local Korean War veterans, met their travel mates for next year’s trip to Korea.

"You know during the war it was all torn down and now it is built up so much,” Korean War Veteran John Wigman said. “I'm very anxious to see what it looks like now."

Veterans said when they served in Korea over 60 years ago, there were no roadways or buildings, just huts and dirt roads.

They couldn’t help but wonder how the country has developed over time.

"It's been many years,” Korean War Veteran Marvin Erdman said. “I imagined that Korea changed a lot in those years that have gone by."

"I want to go back because I want to see how everything is built up,” Korean War Veteran David Nimk said.

Old Glory Honor Flight board members said the Korean War is often referred to as the "Forgotten War," but they hope the trip will let vets know they are not forgotten.

"I believe the Korean people and the Korean government are so grateful for the all the veterans in the country of the USA,” Old Glory Honor Flight Member Lorraine Vankampen said.

Majority of Korean War veterans are required to bring a guardian at least one generation younger.

"I can get an idea of what he went through and what he experienced when he was there,” Guardian Chuck Stangl said.

This is the Old Glory Honor Flight's first trip to Korea.

The South Korean government is partnering with the organization to return to the country.

