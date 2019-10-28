Retail, apartment complex proposed for Green Bay's Rail Yard District

An Indiana-based developer wants to build apartments and retail space in Green Bay's Rail Yard District.

The 3.07 acre parcel is located at 419 Donald Driver Way. The assessed value is $1.5 million.

A Development Agreement states TWG Development, LLC, wants to build a five-story building with 225 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The complex includes 7,000 square feet of first-floor retail space along Broadway.

The city says upon completion, the property would be worth $21 million. It would yield annual real estate taxes of $490,980.

The developer requested a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) from the city. That's for help with expenses tied to demolition, clearing of land, environmental compliance, and remodeling.