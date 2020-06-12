Restaurants reopening gradually

Though businesses in Wisconsin are allowed to fully reopen, many restaurants are still choosing to open gradually open.

(WBAY photo)

Restaurants we spoke with are still taking the threat of the coroavirus seriously and want to ensure their customers and employees are safe.

Copper Rock Coffee Company removed a number of tables to encourage social distancing.

Copper Rock and other restaurants, like Osorios Latin Fusion in Grand Chute, also have sanitary stations customers can use.

Though these restaurants don't require customers to wear masks, employees do.

Overall, customers and employees have been on-board with the changes, management at each location said.

The hope with these measures is that people can feel safe and comfortable with dining out again.

""No matter who you are, no matter where you're going, it's a matter of trust. If you're coming here, that means you've already taken that leap of faith and you trust us to keep you safe. You know, that means more to us than anything in the whole world," Osorio's Latin Fusion co-owner Kimberly Finnell said.

"We have lots of loyal customers daily. We got a lot of our baristas, we know exactly what they want before they come in. But it is something that, we're just trying to be that life on College Avenue as it comes back to life," Copper Rock store manager Corbin Graper said.

Both businesses told us they plan to occasionally reassess CDC guidelines and the status of the coronavirus to determine when these extra precautions can be lifted.