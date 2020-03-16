Restaurants encourage take out, as precaution against coronavirus

Bars and restaurants will be adjusting to a new order by Governor Tony Evers, capping their capacity at fifty people, as many celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Already several places are promoting to-go orders.

What's normally one of the busiest days of the year for Mark's East Side with it's Irish heritage, has the Appleton restaurant making big changes because of the coronavirus.

Owner Mark Dougherty said,"We're really going to be pushing the carryout tomorrow. We're hoping everybody can come out and get their carryout and bring their Irish dinner home and enjoy it there. We'll be doing that going forward."

Since the restaurant is only allowed to hold up to fifty people at a time all reservations for St. Patrick's Day have been cancelled and indoor dining will be first come first serve.

At Plae Bistro in Bellevue customers are also encouraged to order online, to go.

Front of the House Manager Cindy Lewis added,"We're moms, we're dads, we're brothers, we're sisters. So we're hoping that a lot of the patrons will help us out by either a, doing to go orders and placing them online, or if they're uncomfortable coming into the restaurant we can do curb side delivery to them."

In Kimberly Tanners Grill and Bar posted on Facebook that they're shifting to carry out only orders saying,"This will

allow us to keep some staff members employed and also limit the number of contacts we have socially."

Many restaurants believe the focus on to go orders is only going to intensify in the coming days, which is why some are offering incentives to encourage customers to adapt.

Mark's East Side will offer a free desert Tuesday on all carry out orders, and Plae Bistro has a gift card bonus offer right now.

Both hope to keep their kitchen staff busy.

"We're still going to be running full staff in the kitchen. Hopefully to be able to accommodate people that don't have to wait so long for their takeout orders tomorrow," said Chef Alex Shea at Mark's East Side.

