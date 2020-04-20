Resources still available for victims of sexual assault

April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

During the pandemic, victims of sexual assault may not always feeling safer at home and might be quarantined with their abuser in some cases.

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin wants those victims to know they are not alone and there's still help for healing and justice.

“I think the biggest thing is not knowing if services are available, since many businesses are closed down at the moment, so it's important for crisis agencies to let the community know that we are still operating,” said Holli Fisher, Program Manager at the Sexual Assault Center at Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin.

Pandemic or not, Fisher said the Sexual Assault Center is an essential service and it's working around the clock. Advocates are still connecting and taking calls through the 24/7 hotline or virtual response.

Offering services to victims in Brown County, Oconto County, Marinette County, and Door County, the center responded to over a thousand hotline calls last year.

“That's why we're open 24/7 and 365 days a year because we know that these victimizations do happen on a daily basis, and we are responsive, we need to be able to provide those services whenever and wherever,” said Fisher.

Advocates are also a phone or virtual call away for sexual assault survivors who might be struggling with increased depression, anxiety, or PTSD.

Fisher said all victims should know between the Sexual Assault Center, local law enforcement, and area hospitals, there's support.

“The community needs to know that victim services are still operating, that offenders will still be held accountable. The criminal justice system isn't going to stop because of this pandemic,” said Fisher.