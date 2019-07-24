Resource officers and educators train for online safety concerns

While students have a little more than a month left before heading back to the classroom, that wasn’t the case for some local educators and school resource officers on Wednesday.

Dozens participated in a DOJ sponsored digital threat assessment training at NWTC.

“Technology is ever changing, especially in a kid’s world,” said Officer Ben Bastian, a Brillion school resource officer.

Going into his 13th year, Bastian knows all too well how much kids use technology, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he would call himself an expert.

“In law enforcement it seems like we are behind the 8 ball a lot,” said Bastian.

For that reason, he attended the training.

“To try and get the updates and the training and education to help in our investigations to keep kids safe, that’s pretty important to me,” said Bastian.

Eric Tamashasky, with Safer Schools Together, said it starts by meeting kids on their level, which usually includes online through social media platforms.

“When adults come to technology, we come as immigrants. The kids, they are natives. They were born into it,” said Tamashasky.

Whether it’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snap Chat or another platform, Tamashasky said knowing how and where to scan for information can be key to picking up on safety threats.

“You see any number of these incidents of school violence where what happens is, after it happens, they crawl through Twitter and Facebook and Instagram and YouTube and they say, ‘look, look at all these signs people should have known,’ training like this is a recognition that this information is out there and we need to increase the chances we find it and intervene before something really horrible happens,” said Tamashasky.

“With the technology, if you are searching buzz words and things like that, these kids don’t just say today I am going to do this, usually there’s some history going on, or some signs and triggers we can pick up on,” said Bastian.

“I don’t need everyone in this room to be proficient in Twitter when they leave today, I need one or two to know, I should probably look there and I can use hashtags to help me,” said Tamashasky. “Looking for tweets or posts geographically tied to your school, you can get a good flavor for what is going on in the hallway—just by seeing some of the posts and tweets going on, so we want to encourage schools to work on culture and climate. We need to make sure the kids are empowered to talk to adults.”

“It’s building those relationships with the kids and hopefully those kids coming forward. In Green Bay years ago, someone came forward and prevented a threat so if you can build those relationships first to prevent the threats, that’s most important,” said Bastian.

“There’s so much information available that we can use,” said Tamashasky. “People just need to know where and how to look because those are the opportunities we can really get a finger on the pulse of what is happening with our kids, what is happening in the hallways, what happens when we leave our schools?”

