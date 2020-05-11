Resource hotline created for small businesses in Green Bay

The Greater Green Bay Chamber Startup Hub, as well as multiple other groups and organizations, have created a business representative-staffed resource hotline for small businesses' questions they may have to go "back to business."

Representatives will be able to answer questions regarding finances, general taxes and accounting, CARES Act compliance and guidance, PPP Loan assistance, Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and general business advice.

Organizers say they wanted to centralize resources to make it easier for small businesses.

The hotline, which can be reached from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. from Mondays through Fridays.

Officials say phone calls will be answered by representatives of the organizing groups.

You can also post questions on the Small Business Hotline, which can be found by CLICKING HERE. Those questions will be answered within 24 hours.