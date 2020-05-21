Residents call for action after dozens of people ignore social distancing, gather at Ga. river

ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/CNN) -- Residents are calling for a Georgia city to act after they say dozens of young people ignored social distancing measures and partied at a nearby river.

Homeowners living near the Chattahoochee River are fed up after they say large groups of people gathered near the river this weekend.

“Everyone missed their spring break, so you might as well enjoy the beach that’s local,” Andrew Kane, 17, who was at the river this weekend, said.

Photos show larges groups crowded along the riverbank. Residents say that not only did they not follow social distancing guidelines, many also illegally parked, left behind trash and were drinking while underage.

“We aren’t a resort destination, this is a neighborhood,” said Matthew Speed, a nearby homeowner. “You can’t congregate that many people without having negative consequences to the area."

There is a petition circulating asking for the city of Roswell to take action.

A spokesperson for the city said they are putting up no parking signs along the riverside road and police will be out enforcing the parking rules.

As for social distancing and other matters, the city said they are working with the National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over the affected river area, in order to find the “best solutions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare” of both the residents and visitors.

