Resident helps others escape fire in Green Bay

Six people were displaced from a home after an attic fire in Green Bay Sunday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a two-family home in the 1000 block of Reber St. Crews found fire in the second floor chimney area.

The fire was contained to an area in the attic.

"The resident first noticed smoke coming from a crack in the ceiling. They quickly got everyone out of the house. It is always safer to evacuate instead of fighting the fire yourself. Leave it to the professionals," reads a statement from GBMFD.

There are no reports of injuries. Six people were displaced.

The cost of the fire is estimated at about $10,000. Firefighters were able to salvage belongings by covering them with salvage covers.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.