Research shows up to 80-percent of New Year's resolutions fail by mid-February

Just one month ago, millions of people took part in the annual tradition of a setting a New Year's resolution.

Up to 80-percent of those resolutions will fail by the second week of February according to the U.S. News & World Report.

A new year brings new members to gyms and fitness centers across the country.

"We always see a spike in the new year," said Alex Awvy, director of fitness and training at Western Racquet and Fitness Club. "Everyone wants to get back into fitness, get back to a common goal, or get back to something they used to be at."

It is no secret that many people adopt resolutions related to a healthier lifestyle like eating better or losing weight. While Awvy says he has seen a lot of members sticking to their New Year's resolutions this year at Western Racquet and Fitness Club, that is not the case everywhere.

"All of the sudden, the resolution falls off, and people feel like it's never going to happen for them," said Lisa Craanen, owner of Vibe GB.

The owner of an Herbalife Nutrition Club in downtown Green Bay, Craanen sees taking on too much at one time as one of the biggest resolution killers year after year.

"Do small things, small wins," said Craanen. "Every week put yourself up with a goal. Maybe this week's is just drinking more water, and I'll tell you after seven days of doing something like that it's a win. Now it feels possible to start making these changes slowly."

"The first thing I would say is what is your why? Why are you putting this goal in place? What is the reason behind it?" asks Jenni Schubring, a life coach and professional speaker.

While Schubring believes there is a place for New Year's resolutions, she says it all about timing and remember that changes can be made at any time throughout the year.

"If you failed, it's ok to turn it around and move forward again. You don't have to wait until next week," said Schubring. "Don't we do that? Like, it's Monday, and we have to try again. No, you don't even have to wait. You can start in the moment you realize, 'Oh, I didn't do what I thought I was going to do.'"

Other tips for success include having accountability with another person and knowing what kind of motivators you need to achieve goals.