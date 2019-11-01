Rescue dogs are stars of art exhibit in Green Bay

Rescue dogs need a lot of love, and an art exhibit in Green Bay hopes to help them find that forever home.

Second Chances art exhibit at The Art Garage. (WBAY Photo)

The photo exhibit Second Chances is displayed at the Art Garage, 1400 Cedar St.

Photographer Audrey Thomas captures images of pups up for adoption at Lucky 7 Dog Rescue in Green Bay.

Some of these dogs have been rescued from hoarding situations or abusive owners. Others have survived hurricanes and other severe weather.

A reception for Second Chances is Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Admission is free. CLICK HERE to learn about the event.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Lucky 7 Dog Rescue.