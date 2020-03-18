Requests for absentee ballots rise ahead of primary election

Municipal Clerks in our region tell Action 2 News that they're seeing a sudden surge in requests for absentee ballots ahead of the state's April 7th primary election.

Now, we're hearing why the Village of Howard is now urging all of its voters to vote absentee.

Up until recently, officials say they expected about 20% of its 12,00 registered voters to vote absentee during the spring primary election.

"A week ago at this time, we were getting our normal 10-15 absentee ballots a day, maybe 20, 30, and then once this all started hitting, it started picking up," says Chris Halton, the Howard Village Clerk.

That's now exactly what village officials want.

"We're hoping everyone votes absentee on this election by mail, we'd like to do it by mail to avoid as much personal contact as we can," adds Halton.

Halton adds the easiest way to vote absentee is to go to THIS WEBSITE and fill out the requested information.

"When you do that, an e-mail is sent to me, and then we process the absentee ballot here at the Village Hall, we give them a ballot and we give them an envelope that has the postage paid already on the envelope, so it's very easy, already has our address on the envelope, all they have to do is vote, put it in the envelope, stick it in their mailbox and the post office will pick it up and send it back to us," says Halton.

He adds in-person early voting begins in Howard on Monday, and on Election Day, all four polling locations will be open, which is required by state law.

However, he's urging absentee voting by mail for the health and safety of voters, as well as poll workers, who tend to be senior citizens.

"And, we don't know what that's going to do, if all of our poll workers are going to show up on Election Day, and we don't know what's going to happen between now and then, how much the virus will spread, what type of risk they're looking at to be exposed," adds Halton.

